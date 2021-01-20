Xander Flowers, Hunter Bentley and Gunner LeGrand were the only Lake Havasu High wrestlers that were victorious in the Knights’ 57-18 season-opening loss to Willow Canyon on Wednesday.
All three guys won with a pinfall while other Havasu wrestlers competed well against their opponents, but conditioning became a factor late in their matches.
“I think we need to be able to move more and move quicker,” LeGrand said. “Just get out of our situations. Do what we do in practice and just do it out here.”
The Knights forfeited in four weight classes - 106, 113, 132 and 220 pounds - giving the Wildcats 24 points. Havasu head coach Ryan Schumann said the team was originally going to give up two weight classes prior to the match. Willow Canyon was victorious via pinfall in the 138, 170, and 182-pound matches and won the 145 bout with a technical fall.
A couple of matches that the Knights made the Wildcats earn were in the 152 and 160 divisions. In the 152 bout, Havasu’s Aiden Klatt lost a close one to Bilox Newlin in a 2-1 final and Nicholas French of the Knights fell 6-1 to Michael Strayer in the 160 matchup.
Havasu went down 10-0 to begin the dual after Nicholas French fell in the 195-pound and the team forfeited at 220 pounds. Flowers gave the Knights their first six points, pinning Thomas Bloom in the second period. Flowers and Bloom were both scoreless before the former went for the pin.
“Our team needs a little bit more work, we’re a good team,” Flowers said. “Just work on a lot of the basics.”
A forfeit in the 106 and 113 matches put Havasu down 22-6, but pins from Bentley (120 pounds) and LeGrand (126) pulled the Knights within four points at 22-18. Bentley dominated his match throughout, leading 12-4 before pinning his opponent with 34 seconds left in the second period. LeGrand led 8-1 in his match before securing the pin with a match time of 3:46.
Outside of forfeiting at 132 pounds, Havasu went on to lose six straight matches following LeGrand’s victory.
“I think our team did pretty good for not having half our team out there to wrestle,” LeGrand said. “In my match, I felt pretty good. I just need to wrestle more at my own pace.”
Heading into next week’s dual against Lee Williams, Schumann said there will be an extra emphasis on conditioning..
“You get complacent for not wrestling and now they know what they have to compete against,” Schumann said. “When we talked to the kids right here (after the match), we asked ‘What didn’t you do?’ ‘We didn’t get up, we didn’t move.’ They’re all informed, they know what it is. Now it’s just fixing it.
And I have a young team and some of it is that experience. A lot of kids are only going to get eight matches this year and most kids get 40 or 60 (in a normal season).”
Up next
Havasu will take on Lee Williams in Kingman on Jan. 26. According to the AZ Preps 365 website, the match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
