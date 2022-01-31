It was another rough road game in Phoenix for the Lady Knights.
On Monday night, the Lake Havasu High School girls basketball program traveled to Verrado High School and lost to the Vipers 76 to 20.
Head coach Charles Welde says the gap between the Knights and Phoenix schools is too big in terms of speed, size and experience.
“That’s something we plan to address this spring with a rigorous offseason regiment,” Welde said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I think our younger players are up to the challenge.”
The Lady Knights are back on the road this Wednesday when they play a 7 p.m. game against Agua Fria High School.
