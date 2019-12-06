On the first day of the River Valley Girls’ Basketball Shootout, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team dropped three out its four games in pool play Friday.
The Knights (3-4) won its second game of the day over Mohave Accelerated, but dropped the other three, losing to Lee Williams, Needles (Calif.) and Pahrump Valley (Nev.).
No other information was provided.
Pool play games featured two 20-minute halves with a running clock.
“It was a rough day,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “We kept the turning the ball over and missing layups. We didn’t play like we could, but tomorrow is a new day.”
In Lake Havasu’s loss to Needles, the Knights led 12-1 at one point but went scoreless for a lengthy stretch and trailed 19-12 at halftime.
Rockwell believes her team could have won the games over Lee Williams and Needles if they had limited their turnovers.
Today, Lake Havasu plays Laughlin at 8 a.m.
Rockwell is confident her team can pick up a win as Laughlin fell Friday to River Valley, a team the Knights clobbered 61-19 earlier this week.
Should Lake Havasu win, its next game would be at 10 a.m. against an opponent not yet determined.
Following the tournament, the Knights will have 10 days off until their next game, which is scheduled for Dec. 17 at Kingman.
