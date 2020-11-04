With uncertainty heading into the fall, a swim season for Lake Havasu was unknown. Once the Knights were allowed to be in the water, the team was unsure of the state meet happening this year.
After a pandemic-shortened season, Havasu will compete at this year’s state meet.
“To be able to give them an experience that is ‘normal’ to what we would be doing at this time of year, they’re just so excited,” head coach Giulia Dickinson said.
The Knights will take 14 of its 25 swimmers to the Arizona Interscholastic Association State Swim & Dive Championships at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa this weekend.
Until last Sunday, Dickinson wasn’t sure if the state meet was a possibility for her team with one qualifying meet in a shortened season instead of their usual four.
“The fact that we made it is really exciting because less people swam this year, because there weren’t qualifying times, it opened the door for some people who wouldn’t have gotten it otherwise,” Dickinson said.
The swimming portion of this year’s meet will occur over two days with divisions I and II each competing on a separate date. Havasu will compete in Division II. The top-30 individuals and top-24 relay teams qualify for the state meet in D-II.
Division I finals will take place on Friday while D-II competition will occur on Saturday. Each day will include the boys and girls swimming in three different shifts to limit the risk of covid-19. The boys will swim in their shifts in the morning followed by the girls competing in their shifts in the afternoon and into the early night.
The Knights will have competitors in both boys and girls divisions. On the boys side, Evan McMillian, Aaron Miller, Darren Tott will compete in individual events. McMillian and Miller will compete in the 200 individual medley and the former will swim in the 100 freestyle while the latter qualified for the 500 freestyle event. McMillian will also compete in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Tott will compete in the 100 backstroke.
McMillian, a senior, is seeking to place at the meet for the first time.
“Being so uncertain for the past three months, it’s nice to have a push to finish it out,” McMillian, who qualified for state for the fourth consecutive time, said.
As for the girls, Havasu will be represented by Aubrie Carver and Kira Pope in the individual events. Carver, a junior, will compete in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke and Pope, a sophomore, qualified for the 500 freestyle.
“We found out a couple days and I was super excited because this is my first time going to state,” Pope said. “At the beginning of the season, I didn’t even think state would even happen.”
Carver will also be competing at state for the first time after going as an alternate last year.
“This is the first time I will get to swim and I’m pretty excited,” Carver said. “I’m ranked No. 8 [in the 100 backstroke] so that’s a lot higher than normal, so I’m pretty excited about that.’
The Knights will also compete in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay in the boys division while the girls will compete in the 200 medley relay. Dickinson said a total of eight swimmers from her team will compete in the relays. Havasu will also bring alternates for the relays.
“That 14 includes people who might not swim at state, but still are considered fast enough on our team to go with us,” Dickinson said.
The Division II portion of the meet will begin with the boys 200 medley relay at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The final event for the boys, the 400 freestyle relay, is scheduled to begin at 11:52 a.m.
The girls are scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. with the 200 medley relay and the final event of the night is expected to begin at 5:59 pm. The 400 freestyle relay will also be the final event for the girls.
According to the AIA, fans will not be allowed to attend any of the swim & dive championships due to COVID-19 regulations.
