Scores were a little bit higher for the Lake Havasu girls golf team on the second day of their back to back home meets on Thursday, but the Knights still managed to shoot their second lowest round of the year as a team to take second place overall.
Millennium ran away with the team victory at lake Havasu Golf Club with a round of 158, followed by Lake Havasu with 186 and Desert Edge came in third with 209 strokes.
“Millenium shot very well. They had a couple girls that were just over par and their one through four all played really well,” said Lake Havasu head coach Jeremy Wojcicki. “I thought we played some holes well, but we definitely struggled with some short putts today which led to some higher scores. But they were hitting the ball well on their approaches.”
Freshman Britteny Gomez led the team with a score of 45, followed by senior Allison Jenkins with 46 and sophomore Xanthia Still with 47. Senior Jenica Delaney and junior Gianna Jehle, generally the Knights top two golfers, finished the day tied for fourth on the team with 48 strokes apiece.
“The top of our lineup had some scores that were a little bit higher than they normally shoot, but the three, four and five picked us up,” Wojcicki said. “We ended up in the mid-180’s which is kind of where we are used to ending up. Overall it was a good team score, but it wasn’t a great team score. This should eliminate one of our high scores, so it should help out our ranking a little bit.”
The meet was the last time the Knights will compete in Havasu this season. They will have the next 10 days off before taking on Verrado and Youngker at Sundance Golf Course on Oct. 5. Wojcicki said everyone on the team will use some of the extended practice time to work on their putting - particularly short putts of about four or five feet. He said he also plans to work individually with each of the girls on whatever they have been struggling with.
