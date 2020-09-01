Fall sports officially kicked off Monday as Lake Havasu girls golf team opened up competition against a couple of the top teams in their division.
The Knights were in Goodyear at Tuscany Falls West Course where they took on Canyon View and Willow Canyon – ranked third and fourth in Division III. Canyon View won the meet with a team score of 160 followed by Millennium with 167. Lake Havasu took third place with 190, but head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said he thought it was a good first outing for the Knights.
“It took us a little while to get back into the swing of a competitive round,” Wojcicki said. “They were getting their nerves out a little bit on the first couple holes, but overall I think we played really well. We had a couple errors here and there that cost us a couple strokes, but we were playing the third and fourth ranked teams in our division.”
Wojcicki said he hopes the Knights performance against two of the top teams in the division will give the girls confidence heading into the rest of their season.
“We kept pretty good pace with them,” he said. “We were behind, but it should instill some confidence in them that they can definitely play with some of the better teams. They’ve just got to fix their little mistakes here and there.”
Junior Gianna Jehle shot the lowest score of the day for the Knights with a 43.
“She actually lost a couple balls and still shot a 43,” Wojcicki said. “So if she can clean up some of the penalty strokes that will be huge for her.”
Senior Jenica Delaney finished the day with 46 strokes.
“She started finding it towards the end of her round,” Wojcicki said. “In the second half of her round she had a couple pars in there and a couple bogies.”
Freshman Chloe King also finished in the 40s in her first high school competition.
Junior Alexus Nordgren rounded out the team score with a round of 53. Senior Ashleigh Alba also competed in Goodyear and shot a 68, but only the top four scores are included in the team score.
The Knights are scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday when they head to Cerbat Cliff Golf Course in Kingman to take on Sunrise Mountain and Lee Williams.
“I’m hoping to build upon our start here,” Wojcicki said. “We will have another qualifying match tomorrow to see if any of the other girls that didn’t come with us today are able to battle their way into the starting lineup. We are hoping to see some more competition in practice and then see that extend to the course on Wednesday.”
