The Lake Havasu girls golf team dominated the field at Sundance Golf Course in Buckeye on Monday.
The Knights shot a team score of 185, which was good enough for first place by 37 strokes, while Youngker finished second with 220 and Verrado took third with 239. Although Havasu’s team score was well ahead of the field on Monday, head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said it is right on pace for Lake Havasu to reach its goal of qualifying for state as a team.
“I did a little math over the weekend - because that is what I teach - to try to see what we needed,” Wojcicki said. “Currently we are sitting in 12th for state qualifying. There is still a possibility that we could reach 11. I figured we need to average a 185 through these next three matches to get an improvement in our team scores to jump the team ahead of us. We shot a 185 today, so we were right on that number. Obviously lower is better, but they shot right where they should be today.”
The top 12 teams qualify for state, but Wojcicki said this has been an odd year with some teams popping up in the rankings unannounced after getting their seasons started late. He said if the Knights are in 11th place, he would feel more secure with their qualifying position.
Lake Havasu was led by senior Jenica Delaney who bounced back from a rough start at Sundance for a respectable score. Wojcicki said Delaney was plus five after the first two holes but she bounced back by shooting par on five of the final seven holes.
“She picked it up really well,” Wojcicki said. “Sometimes it is really a challenge to recover your round, and she did a phenomenal job of doing that. She ended up shooting a 43, which is one of her lower rounds of the year.”
Junior Gianna Jehle recorded a birdie in her last hole of the day to finish with 46. Freshman Britteny Gomez shot 47, followed by senior Allison Jenkins with 49 and sophomore Xanthia Still with 52.
“Most of the girls had never played the course before,” Wojcicki said. “It is a fun, but tricky course. It can be a little difficult, so I thought a 185 was a pretty good score for them, considering most of them.”
Lake Havasu will be more familiar with the course at each of its last two meets of the regular season - both a Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman. The Knights next meet will be Wednesday against Lee Williams, Mohave and Kingman.
“It is a course that we know,” Wojcicki said. “We have played it twice already this year and we have gotten a little bit better each time so I’m hoping to continue that trend and play some good golf on Wednesday and the following Wednesday. I’ll probably talk to the girls here and let them know what is going on number-wise, and hopefully they will be motivated to go out and get a good score.”
