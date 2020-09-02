The Lake Havasu girls golf team turned in a strong performance from top to bottom on Wednesday and picked up its first team win of the season.
The Knights’ team score of 193 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman was enough to take first place in the meet by more than 20 strokes. Lee Williams took second place with a score of 214 and Sunrise Mountain shot 221.
“We played two tough teams on Monday and played some really good golf, so you can call that a good loss,” said Lake Havasu head coach Jeremy Wojcicki. “But obviously having a win in the win column is great. It starts us off on a good path, and shows the other girls that we can do this. The goal this year is making state as a team. We were pretty close last year, from what I understand, so with the girls being a year older and having some good freshmen talent come in this year is super exciting. We are just trying to push forward and rack up some more wins.”
Wojcicki said Cerbat Cliffs is a difficult course with faster greens than the Knights typically play on.
“I was happy with the way that they adjusted to the conditions,” he said. “It’s always tough going to a new golf course and there were a couple girls what hadn’t played it before. So it was good to see them adjust to a new golf course and still shoot a competitive round.”
Havasu used an all-around team effort to pick up the win as all six golfers who competed finished within 6 strokes of each other.
Senior Jenica Delaney led the way with a round of 46, followed by juniors Gianna Jehle with 48 and Alexus Nordgren with 49. Senior Allison Jenkins and freshman Britteny Gomez finished tied at 50 strokes in the first high school competition for Gomez. Fellow freshman Chloe King was right on their heels with a round of 51.
Wojcicki said the close scores from top to bottom indicate how much depth the team has this year. He said he expects a majority of the girls on the roster to earn their way into the five-girl varsity lineup at some point this season.
“They push each other, which is great for the team,” Wojcicki said. “Having that competition is what is going to make us better as a team. A couple new girls stepped up this week to play, and I was happy to see that everybody ended up with pretty similar scores. That was great to see.”
Wednesday’s meet wraps up the first week of competition for the girls golf team, which is the first and only team from Havasu to compete so far this fall.
The Knights will be back in action next Wednesday with another trip to Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, where they will face Mingus Union and Kingman.
