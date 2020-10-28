After weeks of being ranked 13th in the polls, the Lake Havasu girls golf team officially clinched the final spot of the Division II state tournament next week.
In their final home match of the season, the Knights performed under pressure and shot a team score of 171 against Lee Williams at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Wednesday. Havasu shot 11 strokes better than its qualifying goal of 182.
Heading into the match against the Lee Williams Volunteers, the Knights were 0.486 fractional points behind Campo Verde for the 12th spot. After the conclusion of Wednesday’s match, Havasu took a 1.876 lead over the Coyotes.
“You could tell all the girls out there really wanted to make that push for state,” head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “We all had to shoot well to pick each other up and I was super happy with the way they shot.”
Junior Gianna Jehle recorded the Knights’ highest score at 40, followed by freshman Britteny Gomez shooting a 41, and seniors Allison Jenkins and Jenica Delaney each finishing their day with a 45.
Wojcicki described Jehle’s performance as the “best round” of golf she played all year. One of Jehle’s notable moments on the course was getting a birdie on Hole 5, which has a par of 3. Wojcicki also talked about Gomez’s performance, saying it was “one of her better rounds” of the year.
Jenkins and Delaney were not pleased with their performances, but they will have state to look forward to.
“Towards the end my drives were good, but honestly, I think it’s been putting that killed my game,” Jenkins said. “I could’ve shot so much better if I could putt.”
“I had a lot of shots that could’ve been avoided,” Delaney said. “I’m not super happy with today’s play, but I did average.”
Up next for the girls is the Arizona Interscholastic Association D-II State Championship at Omni Tucson National Resort on Nov. 2-3.
With the girls being the last team to qualify for the tournament, Wojcicki is embracing the “underdog” story as they prepare for two days of competition in Tucson.
“I’m going to say and tell them to go out there and have some fun and pull off some upsets,” Wojcicki said. “Beat some of these girls from the schools that are ranked above us and show that Havasu has a good golf team and we’re ready to compete with everybody else in the state.
“I’m going to sell it as an underdog role, it’s always a fun one to play. Go out there and have fun and play some golf and don’t get frustrated because we made it. This was our goal as a team at the beginning of the year.”
