The Lake Havasu girls golf team started off slowly on the first day of the Arizona Interscholastic Association D-II State Championship at Omni Tucson National Resort on Monday, but they showed improvement throughout the day and will have another chance when the meet wraps up today.
The Knights finished the regular season strong to win a tightly contested three-way race for the 12th and final qualifying spot in the state tournament this year. After the first 18 holes in Tuscon, Lake Havasu finds itself in 12th place in the team standings with a score of 404.
“They were all excited when we got there and saw the other teams around, but they definitely got nervous too because we had the most eyes that we have had on us all season watching the round,” said Havasu head coach Jeremy Wojcicki. “It took a few holes to shake the nerves off a little bit and start playing some more comfortable golf. But it was definitely cool for them to be part of this whole experience.”
Wojcicki said putting was the biggest struggle for nearly all the Knights on Monday as the team tried to tackle the fast greens at Omni Tuscon National Resort.
Senior Jenica Delaney led the Knights with a score of 96 after 18 holes. Freshman Britteny Gomez shot a 99, Gianna Jehle shot 102, Allison Jenkins shot 107, and Xanthis Still shot 134.
Wojcicki said nearly every girl on the team shot a better score in their last nine holes than they did in the first nine holes of the day.
Lake Havasu will be back in action for day two off the meet today where they will shoot another 18 holes.
“I just gave them the goal of trying to shoot better than they did yesterday,” Wojcicki said. “I think everybody on the team, except for Jenica who played at state as an individual last year, had never seen the course. Just not being familiar with the course, I think tomorrow they should be able to drop a few strokes off of their round.”
The Knights will head into the day 13 strokes behind 11th place Arcadia and 25 strokes out of 10th place.
Ironwood Ridge is currently in first place as a team with 298 total strokes, giving it an 11 stroke lead over second place Cactus Shadows. Third place Salpointe Catholic is a little ways behind the leaders with a team score of 338.
