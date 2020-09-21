The Lake Havasu girls golf team pulled out a second place finish at a tough meet in Phoenix on Monday.
The Knights were at Deer Valley Golf Course - Sun City West and finished second to Canyon View, which is the fourth-ranked team in division III this fall. Lake Havasu’s team score of 200 was just enough to edge out Valley Vista, which is a division I school.
“I was happy that we took second out of three,” said head coach Jeremy Wojcicki. “It was close between us and Valley Vista. We were ranked really closely with them in the iWr rating, which is what they use to decide who goes to state. So being able to beat them heads up was good to see.”
Wojcicki said scores were a little bit higher for the Knights on Monday than they had been in their past couple of meets, but that was partially due to the course. Wojcicki said the girls played from the longer tees at Sun City West, which added roughly 400 yards onto the nine holes played.
“It took the girls a little bit to get used to it,” Wojcicki said. “Some of our long ball hitters like Jenica (Delaney) and Gianna (Jehle) were still taking three strokes to get on the green on a par four. It took them a little to adjust to the distance and get their balls to the hole. But considering that they didn’t play too bad.”
He said the idea behind playing the longer tees was to increase the course difficulty, which would help out the teams’ iWr ratings which help determine which teams move on to state, even if the scores were a little higher.
“I’m not sure exactly what that did for us today because I haven’t sat down and looked at the numbers yet,” Wojcicki said. “But the hope is that it will help us move in a positive direction even though we didn’t score as well as we have in our last couple matches.”
Senior Jenica Delaney led the team with a round of 47, followed closely by junior Gianna Jehle’s 48. Senior Allison Jenkins shot a score of 50, followed by freshman Chloe King with 55. Sophomore Xanthia Still finished the day with 61.
The Knights will be back in action on Wednesday for the team’s first home meet of the season against Kingman, Lee Williams and Mohave at Lake Havasu Golf Club. Lake Havasu will be right back on their local course on Thursday for their second and final home meet of the season against Desert Edge and Millenium.
“I’m excited because this is where we practice every week,” Wojcicki said. “I told the girls right now we are in range to qualify for state, but a couple great scores on our home course would really help us solidify that spot. These are our only two matches at home, so I’m hoping we do well out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.