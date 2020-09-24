The Lake Havasu Golf Club was good to the home team on Wednesday.
The Lake Havasu girls golf team shot their lowest score of the season by seven strokes at their first home meet of the year with a team score of 180. Mohave was the only other school that had enough girls to finish the round to register a team score, finishing with 266. Lee Williams and Kingman also had girls competing in Havasu.
“This should help us get our team ranking a little bit better,” head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “We were No. 12 in the state rankings before the meet and the top 12 teams make it to state. So we are right on that borderline right now. So this match and tomorrow’s match are huge for us to gain a couple points, especially since we are at home.”
The Knights were led by senior Jenica Delaney, who shot her best individual score of the season with a 40.
“It was kind of funny because after the round she told me, ‘I wasn’t counting my score today. How did I finish up?’ I told her ‘You shot a 40. So you probably shouldn’t count your score anymore,’” Wojcicki said with a laugh. “She had a great round.”
Freshman Britteny Gomez came in second place with a score of 43 after missing the varsity cut for the meet on Monday.
“She didn’t qualify in Monday’s match, so she maybe had a little bit of drive to get into the next match,” Wojcicki said. “She ended up shooting four pars on the day and she finished with par on holes seven, eight and nine.”
Junior Gianna Jehle shot a round of 46 and sophomore Xanthia Still rounded out the team score with a 51. Junior Alexus Nordgren finished with a round of 53.
The Knights will be back out at Lake Havasu Golf Club today, taking on Millennium and Desert Edge.
“Millennium is really good - they are ranked right around No. 5 in the state rankings,” Wojcicki said. “Desert Edge is a little bit lower in the rankings, but their number one is ranked pretty high in the individual rankings. So the No. 1 pairing could be a really fun one to watch because they are all capable of really low. It should be a fun match. If our girls shoot well like they can do we could have some really good golf.”
