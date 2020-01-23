After narrowly missing out on its first West Valley Region win of the season on Tuesday, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team was blown out 51-17 on the road by Deer Valley on Thursday night.
“It wasn’t a good night for us,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “That team was much better than us and they were tough.”
The Skyhawks featured a starting lineup with four freshmen, according to Rockwell.
Junior Ashlyn Tibbetts led the Knights with six points. Senior Matisun Skirvin and sophomore Maria Mack each had four points.
Skirvin, Havasu’s leading scorer, has been held under 10 points in each of her last three games.
“I thinks she’s just trying too hard,” said Rockwell. “She’s not letting the offense come to her and I think it’s a bit of frustration too.”
The Knights will look to bounce back with a home matchup against Buckeye Union tonight at 7 p.m.
