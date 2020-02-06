A quiet second half offensively was the difference for the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball on Thursday night as they lost 49-27 to Desert Edge.
The Knights (4-17, 0-11 West Valley) trailed 20-15 going into halftime, but scored only one point in the third quarter as the Scorpions pulled away.
“Scoring one point in the third quarter is not going to win any game, no matter who we’re playing,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “They weren’t working the offense. When they started trying to create their own offense, that’s when good things don’t happen.”
During the third, Havasu’ only point came on a free throw from junior Saydra Pappenfus.
The Knights won the fourth quarter 11-10 but it was too little, too late as Desert Edge was able to milk the clock on its offensive possessions.
Havasu has now dropped nine straight games.
Pappenfus led the team with 10 points, while senior Matisun Skirvin added eight. The Knights shot 12-of-20 from the free throw line.
Havasu will wrap up its season next Tuesday against Deer Valley at 7 p.m.
