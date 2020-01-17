Playing its first West Valley Region home game of the season, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team fell 50-35 to Cactus on Friday night.
After trailing by double digits in the first half, the Knights (4-10, 0-2 West Valley) got within two points in the third quarter. However, the Cobras were able to pull away late as Havasu’s offense went cold down the stretch.
“I felt like they gave it their all tonight, 100%,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “[Cactus] definitely had better athletes than we do but I’d rather have athletes that work hard. We weren’t getting some rebounds and we missed some key free throws at the end.”
In two matchups last season, Cactus defeated Lake Havasu by an average of 30 points.
Cactus scored the game’s first eight points and began the game on an 11-1 run.
Havasu continued to chip away at the lead, getting to within two on two separate occasions midway through the third.
From there, Cactus began to buckle down defensively while the Knights struggled to find offense.
With Lake Havasu trailing by 12 early in the fourth, the Cobras were dinged for two technical fouls in short order. The Knights’ leading scorer Matisun Skirvin stepped to the line to take the free throws but only connected on one of four, missing an opportunity to trim the deficit.
The senior struggled with her shot much of the night, finishing with seven points.
Junior Saydra Pappenfus stepped up with Skirvin struggling and led the team with 13 points. Sophomore Maria Mack also had a productive night with 11 points.
“We got some other girls who are showing improvement and scoring and it’s good to see that,” said Rockwell.
Up next, Lake Havasu hits the road for two region games, beginning with a matchup against Desert Edge at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Then, the Knights travel to face Deer Valley at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
