After dropping its previous two games, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team got back in the win column with a 61-35 win over River Valley on the road on Monday night.
“It was a good win for us and a boost of confidence,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “The team was upbeat and we needed that win.”
The Knights (4-8, 0-1 West Valley) started slowly out of the gates, but held a 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. Their lead only increased from there as River Valley struggled offensively.
Senior Matisun Skirvin provided the firepower for Lake Havasu as she poured in 20 points. However, she had plenty of help as sophomore Maria Mack added 13 points and junior Saydra Pappenfus chipped in with nine.
The Knights are now up to four wins this season, doubling their total from last season. Rockwell believes her team’s hard work and having consistent coaching has been the keys to their success.
“They know the expectations that I have and they’re learning the terminology that I use,” she said. “They’ve continued to get better.”
Today, Lake Havasu will host a deep and talented team in Gila Ridge at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.