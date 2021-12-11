The Lake Havasu girls basketball were handed its second loss of the season in a road game against Yuma on Friday.
The Knights kept it close in the first quarter, but ultimately fell 48-25 to the Criminals. Havasu drops to 1-2 on the season and have been outscored 102-44 in its two losses.
The first quarter was close with the Criminals leading 8-5 at the end of the quarter. Yuma began to pull away in the second, outscoring Havasu 19-8 in the quarter and taking a 27-13 lead at halftime.
The Knights cut the score to 11 in the second half, outscoring the Criminals 8-6 in the third quarter and going into the fourth down 33-22. The Knights were unable to cut their deficit any closer, as the Criminals extended their lead, outscoring Havasu 15-4 in the game’s final eight minutes.
Maria Mack was the only Knight to get into double figures, scoring a team-high 12 points. Hannah Gayo and Brynn Welde were the next highest scorers for the Knights, each scoring four points.
Up next for the Knights is a home game against the Mohave Thunderbirds in a rivalry matchup on Tuesday. The Thunderbirds (2-4) are coming off a 44-36 victory over Prescott on Friday.
