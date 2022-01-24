It was another tough night for the Lake Havasu High School girls’ basketball team.
Lake Havasu hosted La Joya Community High School on Monday for a regional regular season game. The Lady Knights lost the game 54 to 22.
The head coach for LHHS, Charles Welde says that the Lady Knights went into the game at a disadvantage.
“We were light with several starters out including Maria Mack our leading scorer,” Welde said.
However, there were some bright spots to Monday’s game. Welde says that LHHS scoring output was a little better than it has been and the knights outside game also showed improvement.
The Lady Knights are back on their home court today when they host Millennium High School for a home game starting at 7 p.m.
