After a win on the road earlier this week, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team was not able to keep its momentum going, losing 38-29 on the road to Mohave Friday night.
“We missed layup after layup and we turned the ball over way too much,” said head Karen Rockwell. “We beat ourselves tonight. If those shots fall for us, we would’ve won tonight.”
The Knights leading scorer was senior Mattisun Skirvin with 11. Junior Saydra Pappenfus added six points.
While the offense was struggling, Lake Havasu’s defense kept the team in the game, something Rockwell is very pleased with.
“Defense wins games and it definitely kept us in the game tonight,” she said. “The girls didn’t give up but our offense needs to score if we’re going to win these games.”
After winter break, the Knights are back in action Jan. 8 with a road game against Peoria.
Lake Havasu’s next home game is Jan. 14 vs. Gila Ridge.
