With a brilliant defensive effort, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team started its season with a 47-39 on the road at Kingman Academy Tuesday night.
“This is the best I’ve seen them play defensively,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “They really stepped up the intensity and it was a good start to the season.”
The Knights only allowed the Tigers to score a single 3-point basket in the win.
Senior Matisun Skirvin led Havasu with 14 points, while junior Bobbi Jo Bohnker added 12. Sophomore Maria Mack and senior Kilee Greene each had seven points.
“Matisun is the team leader as a senior and she’s really coachable and fun to coach,” said Rockwell. “She gets others involved when she’s out there as well.”
The Knights lost the season opener to Kingman Academy at home last year.
Lake Havasu will be back in action next Monday with a home game against River Valley at 5:30 p.m.
The Knights are then scheduled to face Yuma Catholic on the road the following day.
