It was a successful day for the Lake Havasu cross country programs at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II Metro meet on Thursday.
The girls team placed third at Sectionals and have qualified for state at Crossroads Park in Gilbert next week. Sectionals also took place at the same venue in Gilbert.
The Knights (90 points) narrowly finished ahead of Gila Ridge by two points. Freshman Katie Bell was the girls only medalist, finishing in 10th place and earning the honor of All-Section Second Team. Bell ran to a time of 22:53.9 seconds. The top three teams in the division advanced.
“It’s always great to see how is someone wasn’t quite on their A-game, the rest of the team stepped up,” head coach Erika Washington said. “Ella [Sloma] struggled towards the end of the race and Katie took the lead for our team,” Washington said. “Point-wise, coming into third place, we were really excited about that.”
The top four teams were originally supposed to advanced, but a last minute change was made to the number of squads that would qualify. The change was possibly made with less teams competing and covid-19 regulations at the park, Washington said.
Flagstaff (18 points) and Deer Valley (60) finished ahead of Havasu.
The boys would’ve qualified under the previous requirements, but they missed the cut by finishing in fourth. Flagstaff (31 points), Centennial (62), and Agua Fria (67) finished ahead of the Knights (102).
The boys will be represented at the state meet by junior Joshua Lumpkin and senior Zachary Hansen after they medaled at Sectionals. Lumpkin finished fifth at 17:14.7 and earned All-Section First Team honors. Hansen placed ninth at 17:51.7 and made the Second Team. They advance after finishing as top-seven individuals not on a qualifying team.
“Today was good in a sense that we gained experience [on this course],” Washington said. “We know what we need to focus on physically and mentally in this next week in order to make sure we can attack that course next Friday.”
The Knights will return to Gilbert for the Division II races at the AIA State Cross Country State Championships on Nov. 13. The Division II races are scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.