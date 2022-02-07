For the final time this season the Lady Knights took to the field Monday night.
The Lake Havasu High School girls’ soccer team hosted La Joya Community High School for the final game of the regular season. The Knights lost the match 3-1.
Head coach Josh Kistler says the refereeing in Havasu’s final game was “horrible” but regardless the Lobos were able to capitalize on a few of the Lady Knight’s mistakes. Kistler is already in planning mode however, saying he is excited for next season.
On a lighter albeit more emotional note the Lady’s Knight’s final game was also senior night, a celebratory send off for the senior players many of whom have been a part of the program for all four years.
“I had a blast with them,” Kistler said. “…The girls are the reason I coach and I will miss them all but they are going to go do big things in life.”
