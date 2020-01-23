An evenly matched, back-and-forth battle wasn’t determined until late in the second half, as the Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team won 2-0 on the road Thursday night against Deer Valley to open West Valley Region play.
With the match scoreless more than 70 minutes into the action, junior Summer Evans broke the ice with a goal off a penalty kick. A few minutes later, she followed with another goal on a breakaway to secure the win for the Knights.
“It was a pretty even match and it was played mostly in the middle of the field,” said head coach Josh Kistler. “We were just able to find the back of the net and they weren’t.”
The defensive efforts of junior Izzy Kistler and freshman Kayden Mortensen kept the Skyhawks at bay for most of the night, while junior goalkeeper Makenna McNay pitched a shutout.
Josh Kistler also gave credit to Deer Valley’s goalkeeper, who he said made a number of saves for the Skyhawks and kept them in the game.
After an up-and-down start to the season, the Knights (8-4-1, 1-0 West Valley) have their sights set to win their region for the second straight year and make another run to state playoffs.
“Our goal at the start of the season was to win our region and make the playoffs,” said Kistler. “The win tonight was the first step toward accomplishing that goal.”
Lake Havasu will face a winless Peoria team at home in another region match on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
