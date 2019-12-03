Playing for the first time in the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, the Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team dominated River Valley for a 7-0 victory Tuesday night.
“The girls wanted this win tonight and it showed,” said head coach Josh Kistler. “I think we had possession about 80% of the game. The girls barely allowed [River Valley] to touch the ball.”
While the defense shined for Lake Havasu (2-1), the offense was led by junior Kendra Park who netted five goals in the win. The reigning West Valley Region Offensive Player of the Year now has 11 goals on the season.
Juniors Haylee O’Neill and Josalyn Bidwell added the other two goals for the Knights.
Freshman Kayden Mortenson stood out defensively for Lake Havasu, according to Kistler.
“She shut down the middle of the field and didn’t allow their striker any shots on goal,” he said. “She made some adjustments after our first game and she’s really improved.”
Elsewhere on defense, the Knights saw a strong performance from junior Reese Myers, who was playing goalkeeper for the first time ever. The team’s usual starter in the net, junior Makenna McNay was out with a knee injury.
Although the Knights play their home games on turf as well, Kistler noted some differences in the way the ball moved at the new indoor facility in Bullhead City.
“The ball was a little slower but it bounced higher than they were used to, but they adjusted to it quickly,” he said.
Lake Havasu will have nine days off before beginning the Mohave County Soccer Tournament on Dec. 12.
The Knights are scheduled for four games in the three-day tournament, starting with a matchup against Mohave.
Kingman, Lee Williams and River Valley follow in the ensuing matches.
