The Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team split its two matches Thursday to kick off the Mohave County Soccer Tournament.
In the opener, the Knights (3-2) were dropped 5-1 by Mohave.
Lake Havasu bounced back and defeated Kingman 4-1. This was the Knights second win over the Bulldogs this season.
Today, Lake Havasu will face Lee Williams at 1:30 p.m. in a rematch of the season opener which the Volunteers won 4-1.
