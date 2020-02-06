The Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team finished its regular season with a 2-1 win on the road against Desert Edge and went unbeaten in four West Valley Region contests.
Juniors Kendra Park and Josalyn Bidwell each scored for the Knights.
No other information was available.
Havasu (10-4-1, 4-0 West Valley) has now won five straight and came into Thursday’s match ranked No. 17 in the 4A Conference.
Should the Knights rise into the top-16, they would host a play-in round match next Thursday at 6 p.m. However, should they stay at No. 17, they will be forced to travel.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association will release its final rankings and playoff seedings next week.
