The Lake Havasu girls’ golf team competed in the 2022 Division II Girls’ Golf Championship at the Omni National Tucson’s Catalina Course, a par 73 course, and finished 12th over two days of play.
The Knights team shot 396 on day one and 373 on day two.
The first place finisher, Cactus Shadows High School, shot 314 on day one and 315 on day two.
Twenty-seven different high schools were represented at the tournament.
Havasu’s Britteny Gomez tied for 36th place with an overall score of 172 – 86 on both days.
Chloe King placed 52nd after shooting 187 overall – 91 on day one and 96 on day two.
Ava Gorden was disqualified on the first day of the tournament, but shot a 85 on day two.
Xanthia Still finished 67th after shooting 204 overall – 108 on day one and 96 on day two.
Julia Conley shot a 111 on day one and didn’t compete on day two. Anna Anderson shot a 100 on day two and didn’t compete on day one.
