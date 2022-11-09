Lake Havasu girls golf team

The Lake Havasu girls golf team placed 12th in the 2022 AIA Division II Girls’ Golf Championship at the Omni National Tucson’s Catalina Course, a par 73 course.

 Submitted by Jeremy Wojcicki

The Lake Havasu girls’ golf team competed in the 2022 Division II Girls’ Golf Championship at the Omni National Tucson’s Catalina Course, a par 73 course, and finished 12th over two days of play.

The Knights team shot 396 on day one and 373 on day two.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.