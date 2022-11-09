Devin Booker scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 and the Phoenix Suns cruised to a 102-82 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The teams were playing against each other for the second straight night. The Blazers won 108-106 on Friday when Jerami Grant hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer. There wasn’t as much drama on Saturday. The Suns pushed to a 61-40 halftime lead and had a comfortable advantage throughout the second half. Phoenix has the best record in the Western Conference with a 7-2 mark.