The Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis program is returning to the court this season with a full roster of players.
Next week, the Lady Knights begin their season on the road. Head coach Greg Brueckner says this is the first time Havasu has been back up to a full squad of 18 players since covid-19 threw a wrench in the high school athletics.
“The mix between returning players and newcomers is pretty even, I believe it is nine to nine,” Brueckner said.
Just like head coach of the boys’ tennis team, Jeremey Wojcicki, Brueckner says having an evenly split team of novice and experienced players requires him to balance his coaching style and approach to running practices.
Bruckner says at the beginning of the week he has an assistant coach come to practice to work with the new players while he coaches the returning players.
“That way we can devote the attention that is really needed for the new people, but keep the progression going for the returning players,” Brueckner said.
As for his goal for the team this season, Brueckner says it is the same as it always is—for the Lady Knights to win their section and advance to the state tournament.
“Hopefully we will be able to do that,” Brueckner said. “The team put in some good offseason work and hopefully we are deep enough to be a strong team.”
Looking ahead at Havasu’s schedule Brueckner said the Knights will face a lot of stiff competition but the match he is most excited to see play out is a rematch against Lee Williams High School. LHHS will host the Volunteers on its home courts in April.
“It’ll be a tough one for us to get through this year,” Brueckner said.
The girls’ tennis program will play their first match of the 2022 season next Thursday, Feb. 24. The Lady Knights will travel to Moon Valley High School for a 3:30 p.m. match.
