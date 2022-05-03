The sun has set on a stellar season for the Lady Knights.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis team traveled to Tucson to play in the Division II State quarterfinals against Catalina Foothills High School. Havasu lost to the Falcons 5-0.
In playoff tennis the match is completed once one team receives five wins. Catalina Foothills, who has won the past three state championships, were able to best all the Havasu players in the singles matches without one LHHS player scoring a point.
Head coach Greg Brueckner called Catalina Foothills a “great team” and that making it to the quarterfinals of the state championship “is a great accomplishment for all the girls.
Brueckner highlighted the seniors on the team Sam Durbin, Morgan Kross and Kira Pope saying the Lady Knights “will miss their play and leadership.”
