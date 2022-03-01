The Lady Knights have scored another victory on the court.
On Tuesday afternoon the Lake Havasu High School girls tennis team traveled to Seton Catholic Prep for a regular season match. LHHS won the match 9-0 with all Havasu winning all of its singles and doubles matches.
Head coach Greg Brueckner says Tuesday’s match was a good road win for the Lady Knights.
“The seniors Samantha Durbin, Morgan Kross and Kira Pope were real leaders today,” Brueckner said. “They all had to play well in order to get their victories today.”
Other than the seniors, Brueckner says Kourtney Carls showed a lot of fortitude in her singles match, dropping the first set but then fighting back to win the final two.
The Lady Knight’s will play their first home match this Thursday when they host Centennial High School for a 3:30 p.m. match.
