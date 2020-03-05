The Lake Havasu girls’ tennis team improved to 4-0 this season with an easy 9-0 win over Vista Grande in a home match on Thursday afternoon.
The Knights dropped only three games total in singles play.
“They met the expectations of today which was being mentally strong and ready to play,” said head coach Greg Brueckner.
Junior Megan Anderson and seniors Alicia Medina and Lynnsey Slezak all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0, while freshman Monet Land and seniors Jaidyn Chauhan and Jayleen Casillas all won by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
The play of Chauhan in the No. 2 slot has impressed Brueckner as he feels her presence and experience is integral to the team’s success.
Land, who improved to 8-0 on the season on Thursday, has excelled in the No. 1 spot in the Knights lineup and is confident in what her team can do this season.
“My mental game and my physical game is improving and I’m learning to not let my mistakes get in my head,” she said.
Land admitted she felt some pressure at the start of the season to not the let her teammates down, but she says it no longer affects her.
Land and Medina teamed up to win their doubles match 8-0, while the tandems of Slezak and Anderson and Chauhan and Casillas won their matches 8-1.
Lake Havasu will have a pair of matches next week, beginning with a road contest against Willow Canyon on Tuesday, followed by a home match versus Gila Ridge at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Brueckner noted the significance of the Gila Ridge match as not only it is a section match, but also because the Hawks will be a true test for the Knights as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.