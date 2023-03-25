The Lake Havasu High School varsity girls tennis team extends their undefeated winning streak to six matches after sweeping the Kofa Kings 9-0 Thursday at home.
This is the third straight game that the girls haven’t allowed their opponent to win a single game against them.
In the singles flights Thursday, senior Monet Land won 6-0, 6-0, senior Olivia LeGrand won 6-2, 6-0, junior Sienna Anderson won 6-0, 6-2, junior Taylor Beck won 6-1, 6-0, junior Kourtney Carles won 6-1, 6-0 and junior Saira Chadha won 6-2, 6-0.
LeGrand and Land went on to win their doubles match 8-2. Beck and Anderson also won their doubles match, 8-6. And Chadha and Carles won their doubles match 8-1.
Next, the squad takes on Estrella Foothills on the road on Tuesday.
