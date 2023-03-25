Olivia LeGrand

Senior Olivia LeGrand serves in her singles flight against Kofa Thursday.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School varsity girls tennis team extends their undefeated winning streak to six matches after sweeping the Kofa Kings 9-0 Thursday at home.

This is the third straight game that the girls haven’t allowed their opponent to win a single game against them.

