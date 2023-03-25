Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia won the men’s division of the Los Angeles Marathon. Stacy Ndiwa of Kenya took the women’s division in Sunday's competition. Yimer completed the 26.2-mile course through the city streets in 2 hours, 13 minutes, 13.58 seconds. Yemane Tsegay of Ethiopia was second in 2:14:06.95. Barnaba Kipkoech of Kenya was third in 2:14:27.36. Ndiwa crossed the finish line in 2:31:00.24. The 30-year-old pulled away from countrywoman Martha Akeno in mile 18. Akeno finished second in 2:34:25.68. Grace Kahura of Kenya was third in 2:38:15.67.