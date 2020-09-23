The Lake Havasu volleyball team is eying a return trip to the 4A State Tournament this fall.
The Knights went 12-6 overall last year and won a play-in game to earn their first trip to state in several years. Lake Havasu ended up falling in three sets to top seeded Deer Valley in the first round last year, but are hoping for bigger things to come.
“That didn’t end well, but it was an accomplishment for us to get there,” said Knights head coach Tim Rodriguez. “We are hoping to get there and hopefully do better this time.”
Lake Havasu lost three seniors from last year’s team, but have a strong and experienced senior class ready to lead the team in 2020. The Knights return senior setter Reese Myers and senior outside hitter Rylinn Smith who were both named all-region selections last year. They will be joined by senior Maddie Darrah in the middle while senior Ashlyn Tibbetts rounds out the experienced front line as the other starting outside hitter.
In addition to the four returning seniors, Lake Havasu is welcoming senior transfer McKenzie Polhert who is expected to bolster the team’s back row as the libero this year. Rodriguez said Kamryn Kletschka will be the Knights other starter in the back.
Although Lake Havasu has a lot of experience returning to the team this fall, the 2020 season has been somewhat of a new experience for everyone so far.
“We missed a lot of repetitions this past year with covid taking part of our club season, and then we had a late start this fall,” Rodriguez said. “So we are just trying to play catch up a little bit and just really focus on the fundamentals.”
Rodriguez said the future of the program looks bright after a big turnout for tryouts.
“This whole year has been kind of weird for everybody so we didn’t know what to expect, but we had a lot of freshmen and sophomores come out,” he said. “That really boosted the abilities of the players who made the teams. We had a lot of choices to pick from.”
Lake Havasu is scheduled to start their season on the road against Mohave on Thursday with the varsity team scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Rodriguez said he is hoping the Knights can get the season started with a win, even if the team is a little rusty following a disrupted offseason and limited preseason.
“I want them to show that they believe in each other and if there are first game jitters and they get down that they show they can come back and rely on their strengths,” he said. “We just need to focus on the fundamentals to side out, get the ball back, and continue to push for a win. It is going to be tough. It would have been nice to have a few preseason games and a scrimmage or something. But we are just going to jump right in and see how it goes.”
