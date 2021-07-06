Lake Havasu Golf Club is introducing a new disc golf course by hosting a meet and greet with a couple of local disc golf professionals on Wednesday night.
The meet and greet is open to the public and will include Havasu locals and disc golf pros Graham Russell and Matt Wafford. The Golf Club is introducing a new disc golf course on the East side of the club, which will only be available during the offseason, but will be free for the youth to play.
The East course will have 10 holes and more holes are expected to be set up on the West side later. The club is expected to have 18 total holes, eventually.
Russell and Wafford are both from Havasu and have made their way to the professional ranks. Russell has played disc golf for 12 years with nine of them coming in the professional level. Wafford has competed since 2015 and has played disc golf for 20 years.
The meet and greet is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Golf Club and will include hors d’oeuvres and a Q&A session for attendees.
