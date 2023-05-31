The Havasu Heat baseball team opened up their season on Tuesday in a 3-3 tie in 10 innings with the California Jay’s. Even though the game ended in a tie, the team felt it was a good day to get this season started.
“Overall, it was a really good day to get things started,” coach Nate Lambdin said. “We would’ve liked our offense to come out and be a little bit more explosive but I think at this time of the year, this is what we’re going to get. I fully expect our hitters to really blossom as the season continues.”
The offensive side of the ball saw the Heat with three hits after four innings. The fifth inning was where the offense exploded as Carlos Para hit a single and scored the first run on a Dylan Peterson triple. Peterson was then brought in on Ayden Markovich’s second double of the game. Markovich scored the last run for the team.
Also getting hits for the Heat were Levi Hall with two singles and Luca Dincola with a single in the seventh.
Defensively, starting pitcher Kuhron “Boogie” Patrick, who has been waiting to return since last year, couldn’t have asked for anything better to a season start.
“It was a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun last year and I was waiting since the final game last year to come back out here and pitch for the Heat,” Patrick said. “I feel like I couldn’t ask for anything better. I was throwing strikes, my guys were making plays behind me. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
The Heat will play the majority of the season at home and even though the schedule can be grueling, Lambdin expects the team to be alright if they come to play and are focused every game.
“Even though we are home a lot, we love being here. It’s grueling every day, some weeks as many as eight (games), we’ve just got to come to play with focus every game, quality at-bats and if our pitchers throw strikes like they did (Tuesday). Overall, I think we’re going to be alright.”
Jacob Watson Jr., Jacob Canuel and Dylan Doolittle all pitched in the opener, giving fans a look at the pitching staff the team has.
“So far, it’s a great group of guys and they really get along well,” Lambdin said. “They come from all over the nation and we’re just excited to be here together.”
The Heat and Jay’s finished out the series on Wednesday with a doubleheader with the Heat taking a 2-1 win in the first game. The second game of the doubleheader wrapped up after press deadline.
The Heat will face the Las Vegas Farm Team in a Friday doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.
