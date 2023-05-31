Nu’u Contrades went 5 for 6 with a triple and three RBIs, Luke Keaschall added three hits and four RBIs and Arizona State beat Oregon State 14-10 to eliminate the second-seeded Beavers from the Pac-12 Tournament. Catcher Bronson Balholm also had three of Arizona State’s 20 hits. Arizona State (32-23), which lost to rival Arizona to begin the tournament, scored two runs in three straight innings to take a 6-1 lead before Oregon State scored four runs in the fifth — two on passed balls. Nick Mclain answered with his second RBI triple in two innings and Contrades added an RBI single for another two-run inning. Keaschall homered in the seventh for Arizona State’s fifth two-run inning, and Balholm and Keaschall each hit a two-run single in the eighth.