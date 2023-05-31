The Havasu Heat baseball team opened up their season on Tuesday in a 3-3 tie in 10 innings with the California Jay’s. Even though the game ended in a tie, the team felt it was a good day to get this season started.

“Overall, it was a really good day to get things started,” coach Nate Lambdin said. “We would’ve liked our offense to come out and be a little bit more explosive but I think at this time of the year, this is what we’re going to get. I fully expect our hitters to really blossom as the season continues.”

