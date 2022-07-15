The powerful Havasu Heat offense led the 12-5 victory over the San Francisco Seals in eight innings late Thursday night, advancing the team to 35-5 on their first season back in Lake Havasu City after 10 years of playing in Kansas.
“It’s kind of crazy how many runs we put up, especially against the teams that we play,” infielder Kaden Twyman said. “On average we put up about nine to ten runs a game.”
Twyman showed patience at the plate by walking three times. Twyman also scored twice, had one stolen base and one single.
The Heat offense racked up 11 runs and left-handed pitcher Dylan Cabral only allowed one score against him in the first six innings.
Eight of those runs were courtesy of infielders and brothers Matt and Mike Bathauer.
“They always come up in big spots,” Twyman said. “They’re both leading our team in average on-base percentage and they always put a good swing on the ball.”
In the third inning with bases loaded, Mike Bathauer hit a three-RBI double. Matt Bathauer hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning with two outs.
Once the bullpen relieved Cabral in the seventh inning, the Seals scored four runs.
“We had a good lead, but even when we struggled a little bit we preserved and kept fighting,” infielder Sparky Bray said.
Bray came up short with three fly outs to right field, but still scored once, had two RBIs and a double on the night.
Outfielder and lead-off hitter Brooks Rasmussen was 3-for-4 with two walks, two stolen bases and one RBI.
“Our bats were on tonight,” Twyman said. “One through five were especially seeing the ball really well. We were working counts which led to walks, and then after walks came a couple good knocks that scored all those runs. Our offense was definitely on tonight.”
