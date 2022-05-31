On Tuesday, the Havasu Heat played a double hitter against the California Jays. This is the first game let alone season opener that the Heat have played in Lake Havasu City in nearly 10 years. In 2013 the organization moved to Kansas but owner Rick Twyman says it was always his goal to get back to Havasu. The Heat play against the Jays again tonight at 7:30 at the High School fields.
Havasu Heat opens the season against California Jays
- By Joey Postiglione Today’s News-Herald
