Havasu Heat represent Arizona in Marshall Gates World Series

Corbin Carroll started an eighth-inning rally with some distracting base running, Dominic Canzone brought his fellow rookie home with a single for the go-ahead run, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Saturday night. Carroll started the eighth inning with a walk off reliever Andrés Muñoz. He then advanced to second on a balk by Muñoz and stole third against the flat-footed Mariners infield a few pitches later. Seattle pulled its infield in with one out before Canzone delivered a chopper that bounced through for a run-scoring hit.