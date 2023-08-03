Havasu Heat represent Arizona in Marshall Gates World Series

After competing in the National Baseball Congress World Series in Kansas for almost three decades, the Havasu Heat amateur baseball team competed in the new Marshall Gates World Series in Utah this postseason.
The Marshall Gates World Series was first introduced in 2022 by Chad Shepherd, Marshall Gates Foundation Director, and his staff in order to provide an alternative postseason tournament for strictly amateur baseball organizations.
“The goal of the tournament is really to put the best baseball programs together,” Shepherd said. “It’s not revenue-producing or anything like that. We literally spend money to do this – that’s what the Marshall Gates Foundation does to promote serious amateur baseball.”
The tournament brings amateur players from all backgrounds together to compete on the same field: everyone from junior college athletes to Division I athletes. In the tournament's first year (2022), eight teams competed. This year, 10 teams competed.
“We like to align ourselves with good baseball people,” Shepherd said. “People that understand these players need things: development, training and good environments to play in where they’re treated like human beings and not seen as just revenue producing guys. When you run into guys like Rick Twyman (Heat coach), people like him who run an organization to better the game of baseball, it’s hard not to want to be aligned with them. Having the Havasu Heat out here was great. It’s a great organization.”
The location of the tournament, Salt Lake City, Utah, is another benefit for the amateur baseball programs situated on the West Coast and in the central regions.
“Our thinking was the Marshalls Foundation doesn’t just have to help Marshalls players, we can help fund a tournament that brings really good baseball players together from different organizations and have a little bit of fun," Shepherd said.
The Heat played four games over four days and went 1-3. On Friday they defeated the UCL Nails 12-9. Saturday they fell to the Marshalls Navy 8-7. Sunday they fell to the San Francisco Seals 12-11. And Monday, they fell to the Marshalls Navy 11-10, which eliminated the Heat from the tournament.
“When the Havasu Heat showed up, they played hard, they competed, they were into the game,” Shepherd said. “They do things that good teams do.”
Over the course of the weekend, second baseman Kaden Twyman and outfielder Nico Torrez shined at the plate and earned themselves All-Tournament honors.
Kaden Twyman ended the series with 20 plate appearances, 10 at-bats, six runs, six hits, five RBIs, eight walks, one hit-by-pitch, two strikeouts, a .600 batting average and a .750 on-base percentage.
Torrez ended the series with 17 plate appearances, 14 at-bats, eight runs, six hits, four RBIs, three walks, zero hit-by-pitches, three strikeouts, one home run, five stolen bases, a .428 batting average and a .530 on-base percentage.
“The thing I like most about the Heat is that they’re well coached,” Shepherd said. “In well-coached teams, kids are well-behaved. My favorite part about hosting a tournament is when I can sit around after 14 to 15 hour-long days and I can shoot the breeze with the kids from other teams, and I can talk to them and have fun with them.”
