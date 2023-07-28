In an electrifying start to the 2023 Marshall Gates World Series in Kearns, Utah, the Havasu Heat emerged victorious in a thrilling offensive battle against the UCL Nails Friday night with a final score of 12-9.
Outfielder Nico Torrez showcased his hitting prowess with the Heat’s only home run in the second inning. Torrez also drove in four runs with two hits and crossed the plate three times himself. His offensive dominance proved to be a significant factor in the Heat's victory.
“The stadium is beautiful,” Torrez said. “It’s really cool to play in an atmosphere like that with the announcers and fans and to be there with the team, it’s an awesome experience.”
Torrez says his teammates’ ques about the Nails’ pitchers were vital to his success.
“We were really resilient as a team,” Torrez said. “We were down early and came back, got the lead and we didn’t lose the lead, but the Nails came back to tie it. We could’ve easily folded over, but it wasn’t just a single performance that got the job done, it was a full team effort.”
Supporting Torrez's performance, infielder Kaden Twyman and outfielder Ayden Markovich contributed key hits and runs. Twyman's one hit translated into two important runs and he racked up a couple walks, while Markovich's two hits added another run to the tally.
“Our offense did really well,” Kaden Twyman said. “The game would’ve been a lot shorter of scoring if we just played some clean defense, but that happens. It’s a little bit higher of altitude out here so the ball flies a bit better.”
Infielder Chris Ortega scored twice and drove in a run with his timely hitting. Outfielder Luca Dincola and shortstop Carlos Parra also made their presence felt, each chipping in with one hit and one run.
In the third inning, infielder Michael Weber doubled and scored an important two runs that gave the Heat a strong lead over the Nails. Catcher Brennan “Bubba” Rocha had one hit and one run as well. Both Weber and Rocha were added to the Heat Roster after the regular season and come from UC Riverside.
Rocha didn’t have any hits on three at-bats, but his at-bats were “really quality” and was on base three times, coach Rick Twyman said.
On the pitching front, Landon Riley and Boogie Patrick combined for 176 pitches for the Heat.
“The umpires were pinching us a little bit, but (Riley) walked four hitters in the first inning,” Rick Twyman said. “And when you walk guys at this level, they’re going to score.”
Despite the rough start, Riley finished the first four innings striking out six batters and walking five.
Patrick took over in the latter innings, and also struggled at the start. The first two batters he faced hit home runs. He went on to strike out three and walk one.
“This was a crazy first round matchup, and I’m glad that we got it, but not the way we should’ve,” Rick Twyman said.
Saturday at 7 p.m. CT, the Heat will have arguably their most competitive opponent in the Marshall Navy team. The Heat will have to rely on their pitching and defense to come out on top of that one.
