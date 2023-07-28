In an electrifying start to the 2023 Marshall Gates World Series in Kearns, Utah, the Havasu Heat emerged victorious in a thrilling offensive battle against the UCL Nails Friday night with a final score of 12-9.

Outfielder Nico Torrez showcased his hitting prowess with the Heat’s only home run in the second inning. Torrez also drove in four runs with two hits and crossed the plate three times himself. His offensive dominance proved to be a significant factor in the Heat's victory.

