After ending the regular season with a 34-13 record, the Havasu Heat baseball team will advance to the Marshall Gates World Series in their second year back in Havasu in over a decade.
“It’s really special,” second baseman Kaden Twyman said. “We definitely have to go in there stating something. We have to go in and show them what the Havasu Heat is all about.”
The World Series is held Friday, July 28, through Tuesday, August 1, in Kearns, Utah, and showcases 10 regional teams consisting of the country’s top amateur baseball players.
“There’s a lot of good teams, so as long as we stick together and grind through it I think we’ll be alright,” Twyman said.
The Heat play the UCL Nails at 4 p.m. CT on Friday. On Saturday, the Heat play the MGF Navy at 7 p.m. CT. On Sunday, the Heat play the San Francisco Seals at 12:30 p.m. CT.
On Monday, the 10 teams competing will be seeded and play a bracket-style tournament until there’s only two teams standing.
Those two teams will continue on to compete in the championship game on Tuesday, August 1, at 11 a.m. CT, and the winner will be crowned a world champion.
The Havasu Heat placed second in the nation with a 40-5 regular season record last year, their first year back in Havasu in over 10 years, but the three-time world champions declined to compete in the postseason in 2022.
