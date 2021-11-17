Since starting the season at 0-2, the Lake Havasu football team had quite the turnaround.
The Knights (7-2, 4-0 Southwest) find themselves as the No. 5 seed in the 4A State bracket after finishing the season on a seven-game winning streak – a stretch where they won six of seven games by double digits.
All those wins don’t matter this week when Havasu begins its state playoff run against Canyon Del Oro on Friday. The Knights host the 12-seeded Dorado for the program’s first home playoff game since 2015 – the same year when Havasu last competed in the state playoffs.
The Knights competed in the postseason last season, but it was in the play-in round to get into the 4A eight-team bracket.
“Knowing how that playoff atmosphere is and how many things can change on a dime, I think they understand that,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said. “I think that’s helped in their maturity to be able to take that next step.”
Knights running back Isaac Stopke was one of those players who started in that play-in game last season. Stopke said the team has been “locked in” throughout the week of practice.
“It’s straight business,” Stopke said. “It’s win or go home so everyone is locked in. No one is goofing around. The guys that are on the scout team aren’t messing around.”
Since the Knights 0-2 start, Stopke and quarterback Austin Head said support from the school’s student body has increased each week during the winning streak. The support is the highest it’s been all season heading into Friday’s game.
“Now coming off of our seven-game win streak going into playoffs, a lot of the students are showing love,” Head said. “The whole town is showing love, the (London) Bridge was lit up, Bradley Auto, they have a sign for us. So the whole town is ready and we’re ready.”
The Dorado received the No. 12 seed after finishing the season at 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the Kino Region. Canyon Del Oro is traveling over four and a half hours to Havasu from the Tucson area.
Like the Knights, the Dorado started the season slow and rebounded with a winning streak. The Dorado began the season at 0-3 – losing two of those games by one score – and won five straight games. Their fourth loss was a 28-6 defeat by Casa Grande, which holds the 4A’s No. 2 seed.
The Dorado’s offense is led by junior quarterback Caden Dawes, who has a 17-2 touchdown to interception ratio, according to MaxPreps. Dawes has spread the ball around with four receivers catching at least 11 receptions this season. Daylon Beck, another junior, is Dawes favorite end zone target, as the two connected for seven touchdowns this season.
Compared to the Knights’ offense that heavily features Stopke, the Dorado mixes it up with four guys in the backfield. Kayden Luke (73 carries, 432 yards, eight touchdowns) and Jose Alba (90, 369, five) are the statistical leaders at the position for Canyon Del Oro.
Not only will the Dorado look to establish the run, they will try to hit on the big play, as Canyon Del Oro averages 21.3 yards per pass and its receiving core averages 20.8 per catch.
Much like their offense, the Knights’ defense is a unit that has many big plays this season. The Knight have a total of 17 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries. Majority of those interceptions are from Quinten Anderson and Cody Pellaton, both of whom have been ballhawks this season.
Anderson has a team-high five interceptions while Pellaton has four. Both are in the top five in the category in 4A. Anderson is tied for second most in the conference while Pellaton is tied for third.
“It’s a new season,” Stopke said. “Whatever our record was in the regular season, it doesn’t matter. We’re 0-0 and every team wants to come and take it from you. We have to come together as a team and stay 1-0 each week.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lee Barnes Stadium. Gates are expected to open at 6 p.m. Tickets could be purchased online at gofan.co. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for senior/military and $5 for students.
