The Lake Havasu Knights junior varsity football team lost a close game to the Buckeye Union Hawks 22-21 at home Thursday night.
“It was a hard fought battle,” coach Jeff Bailey said. “They’re a good team, they came out to play just like us and when you lose by one point it’s tough.”
The first quarter didn’t feature too much offensive action on either team and the defenses battled it out.
“I feel like we did pretty well on defense,” center and middle linebacker Tucker Stephenson said. “On offense, a few bad snaps from me and a few missed blocks from the linemen, but besides that I think we did good, just came up short.”
The Knights defense picked it up in the second quarter with a fumble recovery by Austin Alba and an interception by Gabe Haskovec.
With 1:07 left on the clock before the half, the Hawks snuck in a 6-yard pass to take the lead 7-0.
The Knights responded immediately and started their drive with a nice kick return by Jesse Thompson to set them up at the 43-yard line.
With only 16 seconds left on the clock before halftime, quarterback Eric Nieblas threw a 16-yard pass to Kaden Norlander to tie it up 7-7.
The Knights defense forced a three-and-out on the Hawks’ first drive of the second half, and paved the way for a 3-yard rushing TD by Sebastian Hernandez, giving the Knights the lead 14-7.
The Hawks scored a 14-yard rushing TD to tie it up 14-14 late in the third quarter, but again the Knights’ special teams players set the offense up for success with an onside kick return to the 31-yard line by Dane Dreisbach.
That drive resulted in a 30-yard TD pass from Nieblas to Thompson, which brought the Knights up 21-14.
After the Hawks’ TD pass early in the fourth quarter, they successfully completed a two-point attempt and took the lead 22-21.
“We didn’t line up quite correctly down there when they were doing the two-point conversion,” Bailey said. “We thought they were going to kick a field goal, we should’ve been in a different defense —that’s my fault.”
