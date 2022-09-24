The Raiders lost a game in which they led by 20 or more points for the first time when Las Vegas blew a 20-0 halftime lead and fell to the Arizona Cardinals 29-23 in overtime. The Cardinals completed an 11-play, 94-yard drive to put their first points on the board with 6:08 left in the third quarter to make it 20-7. It was clear Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was on a mission, and the Raiders defense could be in for a long second half. After gaining just 86 yards on 19 offensive plays in the first half, Arizona was on the field for 59 offensive plays and gained 327 yards in the second half.