Carson Lockman

Havasu’s Carson Lockman (3) makes a tackles against the Buckeye Hawks in the junior varsity football game against Buckeye Union Thursday night.

 Claire Cornelius/ Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Knights junior varsity football team lost a close game to the Buckeye Union Hawks 22-21 at home Thursday night.

“It was a hard fought battle,” coach Jeff Bailey said. “They’re a good team, they came out to play just like us and when you lose by one point it’s tough.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.