The No. 9 ranked Lake Havasu High School varsity football team (4-2) takes on the Greenway Demons (1-5) tonight in their homecoming game.
Last week, we saw a seamless Knights offense and an impenetrable Knights defense in their 49-0 win over Gila Ridge Hawks.
Havasu junior quarterback Tyler Thompson had an exceptional game against the Hawks with a QB rating of 137.5. Thompson completed 11 of 19 passes and threw for 238 yards and 2 TDs.
Thompson was able to easily spread the ball around to senior running backs Evan Smith and Isaac Stopke, senior wide receiver James Douglas, sophomore running back Gavin Briggs and senior wide receiver Omar Feeley.
The Knights defense dominated the Hawks, forcing 42 total tackles spread out by 17 players and two interceptions by Douglas.
Tonight, the Knights should have no problem facing the Demons, as long as they don’t ‘play down’ to their out-matched opponent.
The Demons have only won one game thus far: two weeks ago they defeated the Hawks 27-14. Their five losses were against Sunnyslope, Walden Grove, Thunderbird, Prescott, and most recently, Northwest Christian.
Knights fans can look forward to a great night of Knights football and special homecoming events.
