Senior Evan Smith and sophomore Brock Cros

Senior Evan Smith and sophomore Brock Cross tackle a Gila Ridge player in last Friday’s 49-0 win.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The No. 9 ranked Lake Havasu High School varsity football team (4-2) takes on the Greenway Demons (1-5) tonight in their homecoming game.

Last week, we saw a seamless Knights offense and an impenetrable Knights defense in their 49-0 win over Gila Ridge Hawks.

