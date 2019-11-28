Last season, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team’s season ended in heartbreak as the Knights lost in overtime in a play-in round game to Canyon Del Oro.
This year, however, head coach Christina Gibbs has even higher expectations for her team.
“Our goal is to host a play-in round game again and move on to the next round of state playoffs,” said Gibbs.
Despite starting its season with a pair of 9-1 wins on the road, Gibbs sees plenty of room for improvement.
“We’re still trying to get things together after graduating eight seniors last year,” she said. “They still need to learn to play with each other and figure some things out.”
One of the improvements Gibbs wishes to see is not allowing the opponent to score so quickly after scoring a goal of their own.
So far in the Knights’ first two games, junior Tristan Fowler leads the team with five goals, but Lake Havasu has received production from up and down its roster as six others have at least two goals.
Senior Randy Gallegos returns this year after making West Valley All-Region First Team as is junior Gavin Lintz who made the second team.
Lake Havasu will host River Valley next Tuesday before having a full week off until a rematch against Parker the following Tuesday.
The Mohave County Soccer Tournament I scheduled to begin Dec. 12 and the Knights will open against Palo Verde Valley from Blythe, California.
Gibbs expects to have a better grasp of her team after the tournament due to the higher level of competition.
West Valley Region play begins on Jan. 23 against Deer Valley and senior night is set for Feb. 6 against Desert Edge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.