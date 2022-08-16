After a tough cutting process during tryouts last week, the Havasu Knights volleyball team is set and in full swing ahead of their scrimmage against the river schools Thursday.
Sixty-seven girls showed up for tryouts last week and only about half of those girls made the freshman, junior varsity or varsity teams.
Some of those athletes attended summer camp this year, which featured Gold Medal Squared verified coaches to hone in on skills and techniques.
“This was definitely one of the best years for (summer practice),” senior right-side hitter Caylee Crook said.
Summer camp has a little less pressure to perform because it’s up to each individual athlete to push themselves or not, senior libero Kaleigh Paoli said. But now that season practice is starting, there is a whole team holding every individual accountable.
“The team this year is really close-knit,” Crook said. “We’ve been playing together for a lot of years.”
All levels will participate in a scrimmage against the river schools on Thursday at 4 p.m.
