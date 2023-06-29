Havasu Little League 8-10 All Stars advance to state

Assistant Josh Eilert has been selected as the interim coach at West Virginia, punctuating a hectic week after Hall of Famer Bob Huggins resigned following a drunken driving arrest. Athletic director Wren Baker announced the move Saturday night. The 43-year-old Eilert first joined Huggins as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 2006, then followed him to West Virginia in 2007. Eilert has had a variety of roles with the Mountaineers. Under NCAA rules, West Virginia’s players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, and several apparently have chosen to do so, although they have the option to return.