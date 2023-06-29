Havasu Little League 8-10 All Stars advance to state

The Lake Havasu All Stars 8-10 year-old Little League team won their district and will be advancing to the state championship held in Tucson, Arizona, in late July.
The 8-10 year old team also won District 9 in 2021 and 2022. District 9 consists of teams from Blythe, Parker, Mohave Valley and Kingman.
The District 9 tournament was held June 17 to 22 in Kingman, and the Havasu All Stars won all three games they played.
The All Stars outscored their opponents 68-14 in those three games.
Dean Meraz led the team with 45 hits and batting .800. Ashton Carelli had a strong performance on the mound, not allowing any runs in 7.2 innings and totaling 16 strikeouts.
“Super excited for these boys,” coach Anthony Carelli said. “This is the first time for many of these boys to play on a stage like this and they sure have come to play and represent Havasu. I try to share with these kids that the work has just begun and that getting to this point is no easy task, but the level of competition is a whole other level so we need to be ready to play ball.”
The team will head down to Tucson July 15 and stay until July 25 to compete in the state tournament. Each athlete pays their own way, so any donations would be greatly appreciated. If you’re interested, you can contact the Lake Havasu Little League at lakehavasulittleleague@gmail.com.
