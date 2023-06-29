Havasu Little League 8-10 All Stars advance to state
Front Row (left to right): Mason Passmore, AJ Bachelor, Dean Meraz, Dominick Meraz, Gunner Cross, Ethan Vendittto, Julian Cipriani, Jacobbee Leon, Zadyn Gilje, Lucas Starling Jaze Janecek, Ashton Carelli. Back Row(left to right): Manager David Meraz, Coach Anthony Cipriani, Coach Anthony Carelli, Coach Joe Gilje
 Courtesy Photo

The Lake Havasu All Stars 8-10 year-old Little League team won their district and will be advancing to the state championship held in Tucson, Arizona, in late July. 

The 8-10 year old team also won District 9 in 2021 and 2022. District 9 consists of teams from Blythe, Parker, Mohave Valley and Kingman. 

