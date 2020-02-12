After winning its second consecutive West Valley Region title, the Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team will host its archrival Mohave in a play-in round match tonight at 6 p.m. at Lee Barnes Stadium.
The teams split their two previous matchups this season.
“It’s kind of crazy we’re playing [Mohave] in this game,” said head coach Josh Kistler. “We’re expecting a very physical, emotional, hard fought game.”
The Knights (10-4-1, 4-0 West Valley) closed the season on a five-match winning streak and have won seven of eight since winter break.
Havasu is the No. 14 seed and earned a home match by virtue of winning its region, while the Thunderbirds are the No. 19 seed.
After an up-and-down start to its season, the Knights have been solidified by strong play on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, Havasu is led by junior Kendra Park who scored 14 goals in four region matches, including a school-record nine against Peoria on Jan. 28.
Junior Izzy Kistler and freshman Kayden Mortenson anchor a defensive unit which has allowed only nine goals in its nine matches since the break.
“We’ve been spot on in practice all week, so we just need to transfer it to the game,” said Kistler. “It’s going to be a mental game and I expect them to come out with full confidence and if they do that, then we can come away with a win. They’re ready to get started on the road to state.”
Should the Knights win today, they would advance to the first round of the state playoffs which will begin on Saturday. The matchups and reseedings will be determined on Friday.
Last season, Havasu won its play-in match but lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.