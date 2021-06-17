A couple of Lake Havasu City residents took home some hardware from the 2021 March Meet in Bakersfield, California in May.
Terri Scaduto claimed the championship in the Nostalgia Eliminator 2 event and John Saliani won the B/Gas class, both of which are index races. The goal of index classes is to drive as close to a predetermined time without going faster than that time. Both classes had an index time of 8.6 seconds.
It’s not Scaduto’s first victory, but it was her first time winning at the event after racing for about 12 years.
“It’s still not real,” Scaduto said about winning her class. “It’s real and I have the trophy and I see it but….I’m still trying to process it. It’s cool. I’m super excited and I’m beyond words, but it’s a really surreal feeling.”
The March Meet, which took place at the Famoso Dragstrip on May 27-20, is one of the top drag races on the West Coast. More than 500 race teams across 18 different classes participated in the event.
The Nostalgia Eliminator 2 class had a 32-car field while the B/Gas event had 31 drivers. This year’s event featured four nitro classes from the NHRA – Top Fuel, Funny Car, Fuel Altered, and Pro Comp.
For Saliani, 71, it was his third time winning his class, but his first March Meet victory in eight years after claiming the B/Gas title in 2010 and 2013. Saliani said he’s been drag racing since 2006.
“I thought we had a pretty good turnout for the race in both the number of cars that showed up and the number of spectators,” Saliani said. “I think it was a very good turnout with the regulations as far as covid.”
Scaduto said she races as a hobby as she owns a pool cleaning service with her family in Havasu. Saliani moved to Havasu last August from Valencia, a Southern California town north of Los Angeles.
Due to covid-19 restrictions in Kern County, California, the Famoso Dragstrip held the annual event to a limited crowd. The March Meet is usually held in March, but was delayed to May due to coronavirus restrictions in California.
