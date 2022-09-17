Isaac Stopke

Havasu running back Isaac Stopke breaks a tackle near the goal line in Lake Havasu’s home opener against Yuma Catholic Friday night.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Knights football team (2-1) consistently preach that winning turnover battles wins games. Their home opener against the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (3-0) tested that theory Friday night.

Despite winning the turnover battle, the Knights still lost 28-14 to the 4A conference leader, the Shamrocks.

