One of my interests in 2020 was to get back into hunting waterfowl. Normally I am doing desert bighorn sheep hunts in December, but since I didn’t book any of those hunters this year, I decided to check out the waterfowl hunting in Mohave County.
One of the best areas to hunt both ducks and geese in the past has been at Pintail Slough, in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.
Here are the experiences that my friends and I had at Pintail Slough in December.
I should add that we hunted only on Wednesdays there. Hunting is also allowed on Saturdays and Sundays.
The first trip to the slough was on Dec. 13.
My good friend Marc Schwartzkopf, who lives in Waddell, came up for the first hunt of the year for me.
Marc had not been duck hunting in almost 40 years.
I had drawn Blind 4, which is in the middle of the slough.
We put out almost a dozen floating duck decoys in the dark. I had not seen the blind and the area where we were going to hunt.
Note to self: When you get drawn for a blind, take a trip down there and see what it looks like.
Anyway, I put out decoys in the dark, and when dawn arrived it was slow for us.
We heard shooting on the far left of us, and on the far right at the other end of the slough, but for the most part, any birds that came by us were way too high.
Even at that, Marc did get a few shots but didn’t connect.
Later in the morning Marc and I shot at a flock of mallards that came in for a look-see and I knocked down a drake.
I was sitting down in the blind and didn’t see the duck hit the water, but Marc did.
I waded out in the slough in my waders and it was tough going on a very muddy bottom. A couple of times I sank so deep into the mud I almost fell over.
A fellow hunter from Blind 3 came over with his black lab. His name was Pete and of course we accepted the offer of help from him and his female lab. We looked for 30 minutes but couldn’t find the bird. Feathers marked the spot where the bird went down. Finally, in disgust, Pete and I and his dog went back to the blind.
At the end of the morning hunt, Pete and his lab came back. Out in the water we waded and again looked for the bird. No luck. Dismal day; no birds to take home.
The next Wednesday, Dec. 20, I went duck hunting with Mesa resident Mike Thomas aka Gavilan Peak Mike on Facebook. He brought his two male German shorthairs, Ruger and Levi.
I had drawn Blind 5 on that day, and had looked at the blind the week before we actually went hunting. A couple of local game wardens were in the blind that day and got some shots. Hmm, I thought, Mike and I might do OK!
Well, if the action was slow in Blind 4 the week before, that day the action for Mike and I in Blind 5 was almost completely non-existent. It was a complete and utter bust!
Mike took a few shots at some birds (he did knock down an overhead mesquite limb!), and he “water swatted” two coots so his dogs could retrieve something. Mike, to his credit, cleaned the coots and told me that he eats them.
I never fired a shot (a first for me at Pintail) and the highlight of my morning was when Ruger went out and retrieved all the decoys at the end of the hunt! I never saw a dog do that before.
My last duck hunting experience for 2020 was on Dec. 27. This time I was hunting with Payson residents Bryan Miller and his son, Lawson. We were in Blind 3.
Fortunately, Bryan had waders and agreed to put the decoys out. I had bought four floating snow geese decoys and it was the first time to try them.
Every time I’ve hunted the slough, I’d see hundreds if not a thousand or more snow geese flying around.
The morning started slow, with very few shots even being fired by the hunters who were in the good blinds.
Very few birds were flying, but Lawson did make a great shot on a drake widgeon that came by. Unfortunately, it got into the weeds and Bryan couldn’t find it.
Then a pair of hen Ruddy’s made a mistake of swimming too close to our blind. Bryan and Lawson fired and Lawson got one of them.
Later that morning the other Ruddy got too close and she, too, fell to Lawson’s 20 gauge. And when yet another one came by (they are not the smartest birds in the marsh), it, too, joined the others in our blind.
Finally, at about 10:30 a.m., the unexpected happened. Bryan spied a pair of snow geese with wings set coming in to the decoys from the left. Lawson shot and hammered the first one, and Bryan and I both shot at the second but we both missed easy shots.
Final score that day was Lawson three ducks and one goose, while Bryan and I blanked. I’ve got one more chance this month.
